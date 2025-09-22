ETV Bharat / sports

How Mithun Manhas Became The Top Choice For BCCI Presidency

Kolkata: Even after a day the news made headlines, the brouhaha continues over former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas' selection as the next Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief. The move by the Board mandarins may have shocked many, but the Indian cricket board did what they wanted. Manhas didn't emerge the winner instantly.

There were a lot of hullabaloo before the board zeroed in on the 45-year-old former Delhi first-class cricketer ignoring some more fancied names with better cricketing credentials. Never having donned the India cap, Manhas though has close to 10,000 runs in 157 first-class appearances laced with 27 centuries.

It is learnt that a couple of meetings took place in Delhi on Saturday to finalise on the names well ahead of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for September 28 in Mumbai. The first meeting — attended by BCCI office-bearers and a few senior functionaries — shortlisted the names who could be contenders for the highest post of the BCCI, but there was no unanimity.

The officials then proceeded to have a meeting with an influential minister of the central government. The said minister then reportedly discussed the names and agreed on Manhas unanimously. "He was mainly chosen on two grounds. First, his cricketing background, and secondly, BCCI wanted the representation of the smaller states," a source in the know of the development told ETV Bharat.

Also, to avoid having contests, the functionaries decided to zero in on a single name who would be elected uncontested. Well ahead of the AGM, the board mandarins decided on two things — the president would be a former cricketer, and the said candidate could be picked from a relatively smaller state. Politics played its part in the selection process and the ruling party of the Centre was in the thick of things in the matter. When the BCCI official failed to pick the final candidate for the post even after hectic lobbying, the pruning of candidates and picking the person were done at the Union Minister's residence in New Delhi where the second meeting took place.

For the record, former BCCI president and India skipper Sourav Ganguly and his teammate Harbhajan Singh - both have more than 100 Test matches under their belt — were ruled out of the president's post owing to their commercial engagements and commentary stints. Still, BCCI wanted a cricketer to be at the helm of affairs, and names like Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) representative Raghuram Bhatt (2 Test matches), Jammu & Kashmir's Mithun Manhas (No Test) and Saurashtra man Jaydev Shah (First-class cricketer) were shortlisted for the position.