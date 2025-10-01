Exclusive: Ahead Of Messi's Visit, Kerala Gears Up With Firefighting, Civil Defence Mechanism To Avoid Potential Chaos
Argentina will be visiting Kerala in November this year, and the security arrangements have been made for the same
Published : October 1, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The football fraternity in Kerala will be able to witness quality football in the coming months as Lionel Messi's Argentina football team is all set for a two-day visit to Kerala. The Indian football fans will be able to watch the Argentine footballer in action at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor. The footballing superstar is all set to step foot on Indian soil, and the state is gearing up for the big moment with proper security arrangements.
In recent months, security arrangements during the visit of celebrities to a certain event have been a cause of concern. Two events which occurred in recent months have raised security concerns. During TVK leader Vijay's event in Tamil Nadu, 41 people died in a stampede. The accident was caused by the lack of adequate security arrangements and the lakhs of people flocking to the event, which was supposed to be attended by 10,000 people.
Another incident occurred after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden title. During the victory ceremony held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a huge number of people gathered at the venue, which resulted in a stampede. The incident culminated in the death of 11 persons and 47 were injured.
Both events have raised questions about ensuring the security arrangements for the Argentinian football team’s visit to Kerala in November. The authorities have now officially responded to the issue.
Proper security arrangements for the event
The Greater Kochi Development Authority (GCDA) has announced that it will prepare elaborate security arrangements for the football match in which the Argentine team will participate in Kochi.
Experts in the field of disaster management have clarified that there should be no compromise on security. It is important to calculate the number of people that can be accommodated at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, where the Argentine football team will play, and in the city itself.
State Disaster Management Authority Member Secretary Dr. Shekhar Lucas Kuriakose told ETV Bharat that an order will be issued not to allow more than one person to enter at a time. The organizers are responsible for providing security. A plan related to conducting the competition should be prepared and submitted to the District Disaster Management Authority. Discussions will be held with all the departments concerned in this regard.
Fire and ambulance tracks will be kept open to deal with emergencies, firefighting systems will be installed in the stadium, and trained civil defence volunteers will be appointed to control the crowd. There will be no compromise on such matters. Dr Shekhar Lucas Kuriakose also clarified that the State Disaster Management Authority will issue the necessary instructions.
There are likely to be a large number of people in and around the stadium and near the hotel where the players are staying. People arriving at different times should be controlled. Several departments have already completed inspections at the stadium. A report will be submitted to the District Disaster Management Authority. The authority will examine this and reach a final decision.
GCDA Chairman says all precautions will be taken
Preparations are underway at the stadium for the game of the Argentine team, including Messi. The activities are being carried out in collaboration with the GCDA and the Sports Foundation of Kerala. Events attended by more than one lakh people have been held at the Kaloor Stadium in the past. GCD A chairman K. Chandran Pillai said that seating arrangements will be made to accommodate at least sixty thousand people.
However, he clarified that no final decision has been taken in this regard, and the decision will be taken by the Disaster Management Authority. As part of the security preparations, businesses and offices around the stadium complex will have to be closed for a few days. The closure of businesses will be ordered when the preparations are in full swing.
Argentina to play on November 16 and 17
The Argentinian side will tour India and will play in Kochi on November 16 and 17. The opponents of the team are yet to be revealed, but according to some reports, they will play against Australia.