Exclusive: Ahead Of Messi's Visit, Kerala Gears Up With Firefighting, Civil Defence Mechanism To Avoid Potential Chaos

Hyderabad: The football fraternity in Kerala will be able to witness quality football in the coming months as Lionel Messi's Argentina football team is all set for a two-day visit to Kerala. The Indian football fans will be able to watch the Argentine footballer in action at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor. The footballing superstar is all set to step foot on Indian soil, and the state is gearing up for the big moment with proper security arrangements.

In recent months, security arrangements during the visit of celebrities to a certain event have been a cause of concern. Two events which occurred in recent months have raised security concerns. During TVK leader Vijay's event in Tamil Nadu, 41 people died in a stampede. The accident was caused by the lack of adequate security arrangements and the lakhs of people flocking to the event, which was supposed to be attended by 10,000 people.

Another incident occurred after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden title. During the victory ceremony held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a huge number of people gathered at the venue, which resulted in a stampede. The incident culminated in the death of 11 persons and 47 were injured.

Both events have raised questions about ensuring the security arrangements for the Argentinian football team’s visit to Kerala in November. The authorities have now officially responded to the issue.

Proper security arrangements for the event

The Greater Kochi Development Authority (GCDA) has announced that it will prepare elaborate security arrangements for the football match in which the Argentine team will participate in Kochi.

Experts in the field of disaster management have clarified that there should be no compromise on security. It is important to calculate the number of people that can be accommodated at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, where the Argentine football team will play, and in the city itself.