How IPL Made Its Debut 13 Years After The Idea Was Proposed To BCCI?

Hyderabad: It is a well-known fact that the world’s biggest cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), started in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals beating Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural edition to lift the title. IPL became a big industry in itself in no time, and it has earned immense popularity over the years. The world’s best cricketers compete in the tournament, and cricket fans enjoy the broadcast of the event. However, do you know that the idea of IPL - the brainchild of Lalit Modi was proposed to BCCI in 1995, but the idea was accepted 13 years later.

Lalit Modi’s vision to transform cricket into an NBA-style spectacle

In the 1990s, Lalit Modi used to reside in North Carolina, where he developed a deep interest in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He saw how the franchises are taking over the international games and got inspired by the concept. After returning to India, he had an aim to cash in on the growing popularity of cricket in India. His business, Modi Entertainment Networks, had become the official distributor of ESPN, and he knew the viewership ratings of the cricket matches.

He submitted a proposal to BCCI in 1995, which was a city-based, privately owned team which featured Indian and foreign cricketers. The 50-over fixtures would be played under lights, and the extravaganza will be played for four to six weeks a year. However, the BCCI was not convinced as the idea included some huge amounts, and they were also not in favour of selling to private organisations.

How did the phenomenon called IPL come into reality?

Although Lalit Modi’s proposal was turned down by the BCCI, he hadn’t given up on his aim to start a franchise cricket league. By 2007, he had gained a powerful position in the BCCI. He was the Vice President of the Board of Cricket Control in India. Also, India had won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, and the format was gaining popularity. Plus, a private league called Indian Cricket League (ICL) had started, and the BCCI wanted to start their own league and cash in on the fan following for cricket.

