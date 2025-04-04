How Astrologer MS Dhoni Suggested A Few Remedies To Axar Patel

Delhi: Axar Patel recently recalled an incident when legendary India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned an astrologer for him.

Axar is arguably one of the most improved all-rounder, having played instrumental roles in India’s back-to-back ICC titles win, T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025. He did get the reward of his exceptional performances at the international level as Delhi Capitals (DC) announced him as a captain of the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025. He didn't disappoint the owners and the fans, leading the side to back-to-back wins to begin their campaign on a positive note.

Axar recently explicitly said on his relationship with MS Dhoni, revealing that he used to share his thoughts with the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper during his time in the team India. He also revisited a funny incident with the legendary cricketer when the CSK batter joked about his planets not being in line and suggested a few remedies.

"In his photo, he’s telling me that my planets are moving about here and there. You either get a good ball or something else happens. So he suggested me to get some rituals done to correct it. I have a very close relationship with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). When he was the captain of the Indian cricket team, I used to share my thoughts with him," said Axar in a video shared by Delhi Capitals on their Instagram account.

Furthermore, Axar also disclosed that MS Dhoni texted him after the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy wins. He also credited the wicketkeeper batter for changing his mindset.