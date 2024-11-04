The new astroturf open stadiums in Leh and Kargil are more than just patches of green; they are beacons of hope and opportunity for local athletes. Today, these stadiums are reshaping the sporting landscape, providing a platform for young talent to thrive. Two astroturf stadiums of international standards-one at Leh at an altitude of 11,500 feet and the second at Kargil, at an altitude of 9000 feet-are catering to athletes. The open stadium in Leh district has a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators and covers an area of 130 kanals. It features an internationally standard AstroTurf football field and an eight-lane synthetic track, making it suitable for various sports activities, including football and Olympic-style track events. Similarly, the astroturf stadium at Kargil was completed in 2023.

The international standard football turf stadium in Leh is believed to be the country’s highest sports stadium located at an altitude of about 11,500 feet above sea level.

How Astro-Turf Stadiums are Transforming Sports in Leh and Kargil (ETV Bharat)

For years, local athletes trained on uneven, rocky surfaces, often unable to pursue their passion due to inadequate facilities. The dream of having world-class sports infrastructure was realised when the government built astro-turf stadiums. Completed in 2022, these stadiums are equipped with modern amenities, enabling athletes to practice year-round, regardless of the weather.

Tsering Angmo, General Secretary of Ladakh Football Association, says, “This stadium is the highest in the world and it attracts sports tourism in Ladakh as well. Previously, only 50 per cent of students participated in football, but now about 70 per cent of 100 students are playing, thanks to the Astroturf facilities. Earlier, organising tournaments used to be challenging due to muddy grounds, which posed risks of injury, and physical education teachers would mark the fields with chalk, lacking proper facilities. We’re excited about upcoming developments, including the addition of physiotherapists, nutritionists, and more. The Astroturf stadium allows us to host national tournaments like the Climate Cup, and we receive numerous requests from clubs wanting to participate in Ladakh each year. Our players now have the opportunity to compete with major clubs at a professional level. Since 2019, we’ve sent 10 teams to national football competitions, enhancing our representation in sports and tourism, among other benefits.”

Transforming Lives

Meet Stanzin Tsepak, a 34-year-old, Senior Football Captain from Leh who remembers the days when his only training ground was a dusty field. Now, with the new stadium, players practice daily on a smooth, reliable surface, and their performance has significantly improved.

“Most grounds elsewhere are either natural grass or AstroTurf. In the past, we played on muddy fields with small pebbles, which caused the ball to change direction unpredictably, impacting both scoring and player performance. With this AstroTurf, the ball moves smoothly across the surface, allowing skilled players to excel. If the ground conditions are poor, even talented players struggle to showcase their abilities. The availability of AstroTurf benefits emerging players, while senior players have experienced the challenges of muddy fields. Over the next two to three years, we expect to see significant development in our budding players, leading to a strong team representing UT Ladakh.”

The astroturf stadium of Kargil was completed in 2023 and due to the stadium, many players are taking part in the national level tournaments.

Similarly, in Kargil, the local football team has embraced the astroturf facilities, turning casual players into serious contenders. Hani Hanief, President of the Kargil Football Association speaks passionately about the change: "We used to play in the mud ground; now we have a proper ground. Our team has participated in national-level tournaments, and the exposure has been incredible.”

He says, “Since Ladakh Football Association was established in 2019, we’ve seen significant improvements in the sport. The Astroturf stadium has greatly benefited many young players, both boys and girls. In particular, girls have gained good opportunities and have even competed at the national level. Recently, five girls from Kargil participated in the senior girls' category of the National Football Championship. Over the past two to three years, around five to seven girls from Kargil have been representing the national team. Currently, trials for boys are underway in Leh for the Santosh Trophy, and we’ve also opened a futsal turf in Upper Baroo.”

The stadiums are more than just training grounds; they have become community hubs. Regular events, tournaments, and coaching are now common, bringing together people of all ages.

Jigmet Chunzen, a 19-year-old player and a member of the Ladakh Football Association, shares, “I’ve been playing football since the 6th grade and started competing professionally in 8th grade. Now in my second year, I've participated in national competitions at the under-17 level, as well as three senior tournaments and the sub-junior category. In the past, we played on mud ground without proper equipment, which often led to injuries. The Astroturf stadium has changed that; it provides a great playing surface and allows us to practice without time restrictions. We also draw inspiration from track athletes and their dedication, which has helped us build a strong community among all sportspeople. There’s no doubt that we’re benefiting immensely from this stadium.”

Athletes from various disciplines come together, fostering a spirit of unity and competition. It is not just about winning; it is about pride and identity.

The astroturf stadiums in Leh and Kargil are more than just sports venues, enabling athletes to pursue their dreams and bringing communities together.