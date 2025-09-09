How Arini Lahoti Achieved The Feat Of Becoming Youngest Chess Player To Get FIDE Ratings?
Delhi’s Arini Lahoti has made her name at the global stage by achieving a unique feat in chess at the young age of five years.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Age doesn’t define the talent of an individual, and thus, even very young kids do things which haven’t been done by anyone before. By putting in hard yards consistently, they can achieve unique feats in life. Delhi’s Arini Lahoti is one such example who has made a mark in the world of chess recently by becoming the youngest player in the world to get a FIDE rating.
At a tender age of just five years and 10 months, Arini became the youngest player in India and across the world to get FIDE ratings in all three formats - Classical, Rapid, and Blitz. She broke the previous record of Udhytri Bhattacharya, who achieved FIDE (International Chess Federation) ratings in all three formats at the age of six years and four months.
While speaking to ETV Bharat reporter, Rahul Chauhan, Arini revealed that she practices chess three to five hours daily.
She has achieved the FIDE rating in all three categories in the Chess Championship held at Assam University. Aarini's rating in classical is 1553, in rapid it is 1550, and in blitz it is 1498. She surpassed the West Bengal chess player Udditi Bhattacharya and Bangladesh's Alisha Haider in rating. Alisha, born in 2020, has a rating of 1552, while Arini has a rating of 1553.
Studying in the 1st standard
"I study in class one, and my father is my coach. Now, my next target is the Asian Chess Championship, which is to be held in November. Preparations are going on for that. Chess is a complete game of the mind. You have to plan your moves by anticipating the opponent's strategy in the contest. You have to be very careful with this,” she stated.
Divya Deshmukh is her role model
Divya Deshmukh is a name rising through the ranks in Indian chess. She recently won the FIDE World Cup and also finished in third place in the Pune Grand Prix held this year. Also, she has won two gold medals and a bronze medal in the Women's Chess Olympiad.
Arini said that she considers Divya as her role model and aims to shatter the records of the Indian chess star.
"I consider Indian women's chess world cup champion Divya Deshmukh as my role model. I also want to break her records,” she remarked.
Arini’s father provides her coaching
Arini’s father and coach, Surendra Lahoti, shed light on how she prepared for the chess tournaments and reached a unique feat. He said that Arini practised with time control to get ready for the match scenarios as the competition have time control in them.
"We trained her at home. We asked her to play tournaments in all formats. We tried to make her habit of playing according to a timetable. We sent her to many official tournaments. Now that her rating has been published, we are all very happy. At home, we made her practice with the time control to prepare her for the tournaments. Aarini recently played a local tournament where she won in the Under-7 category and finished second in the Under-16 category,” he stated.
"Born on September 19, 2019, Arini had reached the top of her age group in India by August this year and had achieved better ratings than any other boy or girl born after 2019. When I used to train other children during the lockdown, she was one year old and used to start arranging the pieces herself by watching other children. During the lockdown, she saw me teaching online and started moving the pieces correctly herself. We want her to become the youngest Grand Master of India and make everyone proud,” he added.
What is a FIDE rating?
The FIDE rating in chess is an international numerical measure of a player's skill, determined by his or her performance in official, FIDE-sanctioned tournaments. This system, administered by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), provides a worldwide standard for comparing players' abilities, tracking progress, and determining eligibility for prestigious titles such as Grandmaster (GM) and International Master (IM). To obtain a FIDE rating, a player must register with his or her national chess federation, obtain a FIDE ID, and participate in official FIDE-rated tournaments.