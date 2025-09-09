ETV Bharat / sports

How Arini Lahoti Achieved The Feat Of Becoming Youngest Chess Player To Get FIDE Ratings?

Arini Lahoti became youngest player to get FIDE ratings ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : September 9, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST 3 Min Read

Hyderabad: Age doesn’t define the talent of an individual, and thus, even very young kids do things which haven’t been done by anyone before. By putting in hard yards consistently, they can achieve unique feats in life. Delhi’s Arini Lahoti is one such example who has made a mark in the world of chess recently by becoming the youngest player in the world to get a FIDE rating. At a tender age of just five years and 10 months, Arini became the youngest player in India and across the world to get FIDE ratings in all three formats - Classical, Rapid, and Blitz. She broke the previous record of Udhytri Bhattacharya, who achieved FIDE (International Chess Federation) ratings in all three formats at the age of six years and four months. File Photo: Arini Lahoti (ETV Bharat) While speaking to ETV Bharat reporter, Rahul Chauhan, Arini revealed that she practices chess three to five hours daily. She has achieved the FIDE rating in all three categories in the Chess Championship held at Assam University. Aarini's rating in classical is 1553, in rapid it is 1550, and in blitz it is 1498. She surpassed the West Bengal chess player Udditi Bhattacharya and Bangladesh's Alisha Haider in rating. Alisha, born in 2020, has a rating of 1552, while Arini has a rating of 1553. Studying in the 1st standard "I study in class one, and my father is my coach. Now, my next target is the Asian Chess Championship, which is to be held in November. Preparations are going on for that. Chess is a complete game of the mind. You have to plan your moves by anticipating the opponent's strategy in the contest. You have to be very careful with this,” she stated. Divya Deshmukh is her role model