How An AFP Photographer Grabbed The Perfect Surf Shot That Took Internet By Storm

Teahupo'o (France): AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet knew to expect fireworks when he saw Brazilian Olympic surfer Gabriel Medina paddle into one of the day's biggest waves at one of the world's heaviest surf breaks. What he didn't know was that his picture of Medina kicking out of the wave after a ride that earned a record Olympics score in Tahiti would become a global sensation, and likely a defining image of the sport and the Games.

AFP Photographer's image of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina went viral (AFP)

Brouillet was on a boat in the channel -- an area of deeper, calmer water to the side of the wave but without a clear line of sight of the initial action. But it was exactly where he wanted to be.

Brouillet was in a prime spot waiting for Medina to "kick out" -- exit the wave face at the end of his run.

"Every photographer is waiting for that. You know Gabriel Medina, especially at Teahupo'o will kick off and do something," said Brouillet.

"You know something is going to happen. The only tricky moment is where he is going to kick out? Because I'm blind! Sometimes he makes an acrobatic gesture and this time he did that and so I pushed the button."

Brouillet caught Medina soaring ramrod-straight above the waves pointing one finger in the sky, his surfboard pointing skyward at his side.

"I think that when he was in the tube he knew that he was in one of the biggest waves of the day. He is jumping out of the water like 'man, I think this is a 10'," said Brouillet.