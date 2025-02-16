Finance is an important aspect in the world of football and clubs around the world need money to bring in good signings, develop youth academies etc. Owned by the Glazer family, Manchester United is one of the leading clubs in European football. The team that has won 20 league titles and 3 UEFA Champions League is a cash-rich club that once struggled in their wealth. Interestingly, it was a pet dog who saved the club from bankruptcy and helped them rise as one of the elite clubs in European football.

Start of the Red Devils

The club started as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by workers from Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway. In 1894, the club was relegated to second division. Key players in the team departed and the club was unable to win back the promotion to the first division over the years. By 1900, the club was struggling financially so much that they were on the verge of bankruptcy.

How a dog saved Manchester United from bankruptcy

In their pursuit of regaining financial stability, the club organised a fundraising bazaar at St. James’ Hall on Oxford Road in Central Manchester from 27 February to 2 March 1901. The aim was to raise an amount of £1,000, but they raised less than that of the target. However, an interesting incident completely changed the fortune of the club and resulted in the renaming of the club.

St. Bernard dog called The Major, who was also the club’s mascot went missing. He belonged to skipper Harry Stafford and went missing on the final day of the Baazar. After wandering on the streets, he eventually turned up at a restaurant catching the attention of wealthy local brewer and businessman, John Davies. He tracked down the owner of the dog through an advertisement in the Manchester Evening News. Davies wanted to buy a pet dog for his daughter.

Initially, Stafford rejected the offer from the businessman to buy his pet dog. However, with the club on the brink of bankruptcy, the team skipper eventually gave in and Davies got the dog in time for his daughter’s birthday.

Davies later also became interested in the financial plight of the club and rescued them from bankruptcy with four other investors including Strafford. Club Captain Harry was given the role of a director in the club. After all the upheaval, the club was renamed Manchester United they were allowed to continue playing by the football association.

Manchester United in EPL 2024/25

Manchester United are going through a poor run of form this season and are placed in the 14th position in the points table in the ongoing season. The team has won eight matches, suffered a defeat in five fixtures and has lost 11 matches so far in the season.