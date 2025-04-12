How A Dog Handled Goalkeeping Duties With An Incredible Goal Line Save?

Argentina: It has happened in the past that Football matches are interrupted for different reasons. Sometimes, animals entering the ground cause a disturbance, and the game is halted for a brief moment. But in 2018, Argentinian football witnessed a bizarre incident where a dog pulled off an incredible goal-line save.

The incident occurred in the Arentinian third-tier game between Juventud Unida and Defensores de Belgrano. The former were cruising 3-0 midway through the second half when the dog decided to get involved in the action.

Belgrano goalkeeper Brian Oliveira was getting ready for a kick when an opposition player blocked the ball. It left the goalkeeper in an embarrassing situation as he was away from the goalpost and the ball was heading into the goal after deflecting from the opposition, Juventud players.

It looked inevitable that Juventud would score a goal as the ball was going into the net, and only a miracle would be good enough to stop it from making it to the back of the net. But that miracle was pulled off by a dog who prevented the goal from entering the back of the net. The dog ran across the box and pulled off a goal-line save.

The unnamed dog saved a certain goal, but its heroics couldn’t inspire Belgrano to turn the result and finish the match at 3-0. Juventud continued to dominate the proceedings and carved a win in the fixture.

It was one of the many instances where a dog entered a footballing field, but it was rare to see a dog pulling off a goal-line save.

In South America, it often happens that a dog enters the footballing arena and interrupts the flow of the game.