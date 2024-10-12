India Announces Six-Man Squad For Hong Kong Sixes Tournament

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa Hong Kong Sixes will lead the Indian cricket team in the 2024 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament which is returning after a seven-year hiatus.

This year's tournament is expected to be full of exciting matches as many experienced players are going to play in this tournament. The Uthappa-led Indian team will aim to win the title in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024. India last won the HK Sixes during the 2005 edition.

Cricket Hong Kong on Saturday, October 12, 2024, took to X handle to unveil India's squad for the Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament, which will be commencing from November 1, 2024.

Apart from the captain Robin Uthappa, former India batters Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwari, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, Bharat Chipli, wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami, and all-rounder Stuart Binny will represent India.

Meanwhile, India are placed in Pool C with their arch-rivals Pakistan as the fixtures of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament announced by Cricket Hong Kong. The highly anticipated clash between the two sides will be held on Friday, November 1. Apart from India and Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also a part of the group.

Pool A consists of South Africa, and New Zealand and hosts Hong Kong while Pool B has Australia, England and Nepal. The Pool D comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Oman.

The tournament will see 12 matches taking place in the group stage, followed by six Bowl Matches and the quarterfinals. The four matches in the semi-finals (plate and mains) will be staged on November 3 followed by the Bowl Final, Plate Final and Cup Final.

Cricket Hong Kong recently announced India's participation in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes via a post, stating, "Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6! Prepare for explosive power hitting and a storm of sixes that will electrify the crowd! Expect More Teams, More Sixes, More Excitement, and Maximum thrills!"

The tournament, renowned for its six-a-side format and high-scoring games, is making a much-anticipated return after a seven-year hiatus, adding to the excitement surrounding this edition. The last edition was played in 2017 which was won by South Africa.