Unique Tournament Where Sachin, Dhoni, Kumble Once Ruled Returns After 7 Years; Pakistan Announce Squad

Hyderabad: The Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes is returning after a seven-year hiatus. This global event has seen cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar from India, Brian Lara from the West Indies, and Shane Warne from Australia represent their countries over the years. The unique format of the tournament is set to make a comeback with another edition.

Organised by Cricket Hong Kong, China (CHK) and supported by the Hong Kong Government, the 2024 edition will be held between 1st to 3rd November at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. The tournament will host 12 nations competing across three days.

Pakistan named a six-man squad for the tournament as all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will lead the side. Senior batter Asif Ali and left-handed batter Hussain Talat are also part of the squad. Apart from them, Danish Aziz, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk) and Shahab Khan have also been given a chance to showcase their prowess. Former Test wicketkeeper-batter Saleem Yousuf has been named as the manager for the tournament.

Each game will consist of a maximum of five six-ball overs per side with each member of the fielding side bowling one over, except for the wicket-keeper. However, the final of the tournament will have five eight-ball overs.

In other major changes, the batter will have to retire on reaching 31 runs but can return to the crease if lower-order batters are out or retire. The extras including Wides and no-balls will account for two runs.

The points table will see each team earning two points for each match won. The winners of the previous edition were South Africa who lifted the trophy beating Pakistan. India last participated in the Hong Kong Super Six format in 2005. The final of that year's tournament was held in Kowloon on October 23, 2005.

The Hong Kong Sixes has witnessed some of the most renowned names in the world of cricket playing in the competition with likes of MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Sanath Jayasuriya, Anil Kumble, Umar Akmal, Glenn Maxwell, and Damien Martyn for their countries. Earlier, cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and more have participated, helping the Hong Kong Sixes gain a worldwide fanbase.