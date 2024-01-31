Loading...

Hockey5s World Cup: Uttam Singh scores three goals as India outplay Kenya 9-4

author img

By IANS

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

Updated : Jan 31, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

Indian men's team defeated Kenya by 9-4 in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup

Indian men's hockey team defeated Kenya in the ongoing FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 by a scoreline of 9-4 in the 5th-8th place match of the tournament on Tuesday. Uttam Singh struck three goals in the match while other player chipped in with their gameplay as well.

Muscat (Oman): The Indian men's hockey team secured a convincing 9-4 victory against Kenya in the 5th-8th place match of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup 2024 here on Tuesday. Uttam Singh struck in the 5’th, 25’th and 26th minutes for his three goals, while Manjeet (6’), Pawan Rajbhar (10’), Mandeep Mor (15’), Mohammed Raheel (17’, 25’), and Gurjot Singh (28’) scored goals for India as they dominated the match. For Kenya, Moses Ademba (12’, 14’, 27’) and captain Ivan Ludiali (24’) were the goalscorers.

Right from the start, India took control of the game, challenging Kenya's goalkeeper multiple times in the initial minutes. Despite Kenya's efforts to counterattack, India maintained aggressive play. The breakthrough for India came when Uttam Singh (5’) and Manjeet (6’) scored, giving India an early lead. Continuing their relentless assault, India kept the pressure on Kenya's defense, leading to Pawan Rajbhar (10’) adding another goal with a powerful shot.

Kenya, however, narrowed the gap with two quick goals from Moses Ademba (12’, 14’). Mandeep Mor (15’) then secured another goal for India, ensuring a 4-2 lead at halftime.The second half saw India extending their lead as Mohammed Raheel (17’) scored on a counterattack. India strategically focused on swift passing and ball possession to prevent Kenya from making a comeback.Nevertheless, Kenya's Captain Ivan Ludiali (24’) found the back of the net and Moses Ademba (27’) completed his hat-trick, but India widened the gap with goals from Mohammed Raheel (25’), Uttam Singh (25’, 26’), and Gurjot Singh (28’). The match concluded with India emerging victorious, securing a 9-4 win.India will next play the 5-6th place match of the tournament on January 31.

Read More

  1. India lose to Netherlands in quarterfinals of FIH Hockey5s World Cup
  2. India beat France 5-4 in last match to record lone win of 5-nation tournament
  3. Indian Men's Hockey Team goes down to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament
Last Updated :Jan 31, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

TAGGED:

India Hockey TeamKenya TeamFIH Hockey 5s WC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.