ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey India To Retire Number 16 Jersey; Pays Tribute To This Indian Hockey Legend

Hyderabad: Hockey India has announced the retirement of the No. 16 jersey worn by legendary goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh. This decision follows Sreejesh’s retirement after playing a pivotal role in securing India’s second consecutive Olympic bronze at the recently concluded Paris Games.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said going forward no senior team player will be given the number 16 jersey although it will remain in circulation at the junior level.

While lauding the veteran's contribution to the game, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said Sreejesh has earned the right to be considered the "God of Modern Indian Hockey".

Singh also formally announced that the affable 36-year-old, who competed for nearly two decades, will take up the role of the junior national coach.

"Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team," said Singh at a felicitation function for the veteran and other members of the team.

"Sreejesh dusra Sreejesh ko paida karega in junior team (Sreejesh will groom another Sreejesh in the junior team who will wear the No.16 jersey)," he added.

The players, who were present at the ceremony, wore identical red jerseys with Sreejesh's name on the back as a mark of respect for the Kerala man.