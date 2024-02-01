Loading...

Hockey India name 24-man squad for FIH Pro League 2023-24

By IANS

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

Hockey India named a 24-member lineup for the upcoming FIH Pro League 2023-24 and Harmanpreet Singh will captain the team.

Hockey India named a 24-member lineup for the upcoming FIH Pro League 2023-24 and Harmanpreet Singh will captain the team. The side will be vice-captained by Hardik Singh in the tournament.

New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member men's squad that will participate in the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on February 10 and end on February 16 while the Rourkela leg will commence on February 19 and conclude on February 25.India will play against Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Australia twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against Spain on February 10.

Taking charge of the team will be the seasoned duo of captain Harmanpreet Singh, known for his drag-flicking prowess, and vice-captain Hardik Singh, an accomplished midfielder.Speaking on the team selection, chief coach Craig Fulton said:

"We've carefully selected a well-balanced squad, blending seasoned expertise with the vigour of youth. Our goal is to forge a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level. The FIH Pro League serves as an ideal platform to refine our strategies and measure our skills against top-tier opponents. The league's significance is paramount, with champions earning a coveted spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026."]

Additionally, it offers a valuable opportunity to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our preparations for the Paris Olympics. We hold the belief that this exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the impending challenges with confidence.

Indian Men's Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur PathakDefenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rabichandra Moirangthem

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

