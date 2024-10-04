ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey India League Returns After 7-Year, Auction On October 13

New Delhi: In a major boost to Indian hockey, the Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make a historic comeback after a seven-year hiatus, with the 2024-25 edition bringing an exciting new era to the sport. Officially announced today, the HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams, marking the first time a standalone women’s league will run concurrently with the men’s competition. This monumental expansion is a testament to Hockey India’s commitment to fostering both male and female talent in the sport, elevating the status of Indian hockey on a global scale. The announcement came after months of Indian hockey team clinching bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

The return of the Hockey India League is not only a significant moment in the history of the sport but also a major step forward in promoting women’s hockey. The introduction of an exclusive women’s league within the HIL framework provides a powerful platform for female athletes to demonstrate their prowess, paving the way for a more inclusive and competitive future for Indian hockey.

Adding to the excitement, the press event also revealed the men’s and women’s franchises that will compete in this edition of the league.

List of Men’s Franchises and their Owners

1. Chennai – Charles Group

2. Lucknow – Yadu Sports

3. Punjab – JSW Sports

4. West Bengal – Shrachi Sports

5. Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment