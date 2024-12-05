ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey India League A Boon For Junior Players: UP Rudras' Skipper Hardik Singh

Hyderabad: Hardik Singh, who was named captain of the UP Rudras for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) believes that the younger players will get a stage to showcase their skills.

The UP Rudras will begin phase 1 of their campaign in the league by taking on Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on 30th December 2024 at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

In an exclusive Interview with ETV Bharat, Hardik Singh said, "I think all of us are very excited. We are very happy that the Hockey India League is starting after such a long time."

"My career started with Hockey India League. I am very excited that Hockey India League is starting after seven years. Juniors will get a stage to show themselves. The world's biggest hockey players will play on the same stage. We are really excited," added Hardik, a Arjuna Award winner.

Asked whether HIL will further help improve Indian national team’s performances at the International stage, Hardik quipped, "If you look at the last edition in 2017, all the players who were in the Tokyo Olympics played in the league. I think the league helps a lot in developing a hockey team and we have benefited a lot from it."

"Because we won the Junior World Cup in 2016. After that, the Tokyo Olympics took place and we came third. In a way, the league helps a lot and it will help in the future as well.