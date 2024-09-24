Hockey India To Host Bilateral Series Against Germany In New Delhi

Hyderabad: The Indian hockey team will return to international action after their recent triumph in the Asian Champions Trophy. Hockey India has announced a two-match test series against Germany on Tuesday.

Current world champion and Olympic silver medalist Germany will travel to India to play the two matches on the 23rd and 24th of October respectively. Both the matches will be played at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi.

Both the teams last met in the semi-final of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Germany won a nail-biting fixture by 3-2. Germany lost to the Netherlands in the final while India beat Spain in the bronze medal match.

With the test series, Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium will host international hockey after almost two decades. The last major tournament played at the stadium were the 2010 Hockey World Cup and the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Hockey India (HI) President Dr Dilip Tirkey shared his enthusiasm ahead of the series.

“This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world. We are honoured to host this event, which will not only promote the spirit of hockey but also strengthen the bond between the two nations,” he commented.

HI Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh said the series will help both teams prepare for upcoming international tours.

“The India-Germany hockey rivalry has always been a thrilling contest. Our players are eager to compete against such a good side, and I believe this series will offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of future international tournaments. We are proud to be part of this Indo-German collaboration, which brings together not just business and diplomacy but also the love of sport,” he stated.