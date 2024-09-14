No Hotstar, No JioCinema; Watch India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Stream Here

Hulunbuir (China): The bronze medalist Indian hockey team from the Paris 2024 has been going strong in the tournament. They have won four matches so far and has secured a birth in the semi-final of the competition. The Indian team will be locking horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in the next match and we will take a look at all the information related to the fixture.
Performances of Both Teams
The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Singh has been prolific in the tournament. The Indian side started their campaign with a 3-0 victory against China and then followed it up with a 5-1 triumph over Japan. Next, they ousted Malaysia by 8-1 and then outplayed South Korea by a margin of a couple of goals.
Pakistan is at the second position in the standings behind India. They have won two matches out of four games they have played so far. They played out a draw against Malaysia and Korea and then bettered the results with a 2-1 win against Japan and hosts China by 5-1.
Where India vs Pakistan hockey match will be played
The India-Pakistan fixture will be played at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir and China.
When the India-Pakistan match will be played
The contest between the arch-rivals will be played on Saturday, September 14.
When the match will start
The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match will start at 1:15 IST.
Where the match will be televised
The telecast of the match between India and Pakistan will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels.
Where will the live-streaming
The live streaming of the match between India and Pakistan will be on the Sony Liv application and website.