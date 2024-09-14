ETV Bharat / sports

No Hotstar, No JioCinema; Watch India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Stream Here

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Indian hockey team is all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the round-robin match on Saturday in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The match will kick off at 1:15 PM IST.

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Pakistan Preview
India vs Pakistan Hockey Match (ANI)

Hulunbuir (China): The bronze medalist Indian hockey team from the Paris 2024 has been going strong in the tournament. They have won four matches so far and has secured a birth in the semi-final of the competition. The Indian team will be locking horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in the next match and we will take a look at all the information related to the fixture.

Performances of Both Teams

The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Singh has been prolific in the tournament. The Indian side started their campaign with a 3-0 victory against China and then followed it up with a 5-1 triumph over Japan. Next, they ousted Malaysia by 8-1 and then outplayed South Korea by a margin of a couple of goals.

Pakistan is at the second position in the standings behind India. They have won two matches out of four games they have played so far. They played out a draw against Malaysia and Korea and then bettered the results with a 2-1 win against Japan and hosts China by 5-1.

Where India vs Pakistan hockey match will be played

The India-Pakistan fixture will be played at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir and China.

When the India-Pakistan match will be played

The contest between the arch-rivals will be played on Saturday, September 14.

When the match will start

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match will start at 1:15 IST.

Where the match will be televised

The telecast of the match between India and Pakistan will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels.

Where will the live-streaming

The live streaming of the match between India and Pakistan will be on the Sony Liv application and website.

TAGGED:

