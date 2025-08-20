ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Pulls Out Citing Security Reasons, Bangladesh Steps In

The Pakistani hockey team has pulled out of the Asia Cup 2025 starting from August 29 due to security reasons.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan And Oman withdraw
File Photo: Pakistan hockey team (AFP)


By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST



Hyderabad: The lineup of the men’s hockey Asia Cup 2025, in Bihar, will see a change as two nations, Pakistan and Oman, have pulled out of the tournament. Pakistan opted out of the competition, citing security reasons for their decision. The event will now welcome Bangladesh and Kazakhstan to replace them and compete with Asia’s best.

Pakistan pulls out due to security reasons

Hockey India president Dilip Kumar Tirkey confirmed that Pakistan has withdrawn from the tournament as they are refusing to come all by themselves, stating security as the reason.

"Asia Cup is a very important tournament in Asian hockey. Pakistan is not coming to this tournament due to security reasons. India never refused them; they are refusing to come all by themselves due to security reasons...Oman team has also withdrawn due to their personal issues with their Government," Dilip Kumar Tirkey told news agency ANI.

"Pakistan is not playing in the Asia Cup. Pakistan Hockey Federation itself refused to come due to security reasons. We do not have anything to say," he further added.

Along with Pakistan, Oman has also withdrawn from the tournament, but there isn't any official statement from the hockey federation for doing so.

Pakistan and Oman in the Asia Cup

Pakistan are three-time Asia Cup champions, winning the first three editions played between 1982 and 1989. They are currently ranked 15th across the globe. World no. 26, Oman, have played three editions so far and have finished at the 5th or below.

Bangladesh and Kazakhstan are named replacements

Bangladesh and Kazakhstan will replace Pakistan and Oman in the tournament. Bangladesh are ranked 29th in the world and have never managed to finish beyond 5th place in the Asia Cup out of 11 editions they have participated in. Kazakhstan (World No. 81) will play in the Asia Cup for the first time since the 1993 edition, where they finished in fifth.

India squad and tournament format

India have announced an 18-member squad for the Asia Cup with veteran drag-flicker Harmapreet Singh to continue captaincy of the team.

Indian hockey team

  • Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera
  • Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
  • Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
  • Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

The eight-team tournament will start on August 29 with Malaysia and Bangladesh locking horns in the opening match of the tournament. India will start their campaign with the game against China.

Eight teams are divided into two pools. Pool A contain India, China, Japan and Kazakhstan, while Pool B include Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each pool will advance into the Super 4s, where the teams will play in a round robin format. The top two teams will play in the final.

The continental competition will not only determine the best team in Asia, but the winner will also get a direct entry into the Hockey World Cup 2026 to be held in the Netherlands.

