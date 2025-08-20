ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Pulls Out Citing Security Reasons, Bangladesh Steps In

Hyderabad: The lineup of the men’s hockey Asia Cup 2025, in Bihar, will see a change as two nations, Pakistan and Oman, have pulled out of the tournament. Pakistan opted out of the competition, citing security reasons for their decision. The event will now welcome Bangladesh and Kazakhstan to replace them and compete with Asia’s best.

Pakistan pulls out due to security reasons

Hockey India president Dilip Kumar Tirkey confirmed that Pakistan has withdrawn from the tournament as they are refusing to come all by themselves, stating security as the reason.

"Asia Cup is a very important tournament in Asian hockey. Pakistan is not coming to this tournament due to security reasons. India never refused them; they are refusing to come all by themselves due to security reasons...Oman team has also withdrawn due to their personal issues with their Government," Dilip Kumar Tirkey told news agency ANI.

"Pakistan is not playing in the Asia Cup. Pakistan Hockey Federation itself refused to come due to security reasons. We do not have anything to say," he further added.

Along with Pakistan, Oman has also withdrawn from the tournament, but there isn't any official statement from the hockey federation for doing so.

Pakistan and Oman in the Asia Cup

Pakistan are three-time Asia Cup champions, winning the first three editions played between 1982 and 1989. They are currently ranked 15th across the globe. World no. 26, Oman, have played three editions so far and have finished at the 5th or below.