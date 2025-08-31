ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Set To Face Japan In High-Stakes Pool A Battle In Rajgir Today

Undefeated India and Japan meet in a high-stakes Pool A clash at Rajgir, a virtual quarterfinal likely to determine group leadership and semifinal chances.

Undefeated India and Japan meet in a high-stakes Pool A clash at Rajgir, a virtual quarterfinal likely to determine group leadership and semifinal chances.
India's Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and others celebrate a goal during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China, in Rajgir on Friday. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 12:02 PM IST

Updated : August 31, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

Rajgir: The third day of the Hero Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on Sunday will see two crucial Pool A encounters- China taking on Kazakhstan at 1 pm, followed by India vs Japan at 3 pm. The matches will take place at the International Hockey Stadium in Bihar's Rajgir.

The first match between China and Kazakhstan is a battle for survival, as both teams suffered defeats in their opening games. Both teams must win to stay in contention for the Super 4s. China lost narrowly to India 3-4 despite displaying good tactical discipline. Kazakhstan was defeated by Japan 0-7. Sunday's match is a do-or-die contest for both sides.

But all eyes are on the day's second match, India against Japan. Both teams began their campaigns with victories. India, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh's brilliant hat-trick and Jugraj Singh's decisive goal, defeated China. On the other hand, Japan overpowered Kazakhstan. Given their form, this match is likely to decide the group leader and a strong contender for the semifinals.

Indian fans will pin their hopes on captain Harmanpreet Singh, whose fierce drag flicks have already proven decisive. To match Japan's quick and disciplined style, India will need sharp coordination in midfield, solid defending, and make every penalty corner count.

So far, the tournament has seen 45 goals scored in just two days. On the first day, India, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea registered victory, while on the second day, Bangladesh and Malaysia emerged victorious.

