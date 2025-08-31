ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Set To Face Japan In High-Stakes Pool A Battle In Rajgir Today

India's Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and others celebrate a goal during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China, in Rajgir on Friday. ( PTI )

Rajgir: The third day of the Hero Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on Sunday will see two crucial Pool A encounters- China taking on Kazakhstan at 1 pm, followed by India vs Japan at 3 pm. The matches will take place at the International Hockey Stadium in Bihar's Rajgir.

The first match between China and Kazakhstan is a battle for survival, as both teams suffered defeats in their opening games. Both teams must win to stay in contention for the Super 4s. China lost narrowly to India 3-4 despite displaying good tactical discipline. Kazakhstan was defeated by Japan 0-7. Sunday's match is a do-or-die contest for both sides.

But all eyes are on the day's second match, India against Japan. Both teams began their campaigns with victories. India, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh's brilliant hat-trick and Jugraj Singh's decisive goal, defeated China. On the other hand, Japan overpowered Kazakhstan. Given their form, this match is likely to decide the group leader and a strong contender for the semifinals.