Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Beat South Korea, Book Berth In World Cup 2026
Dilpreet Singh scored a brace while Sukhjeet Singh and Amit Rohidas scored one goal each.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 9:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: India outplayed South Korea by 4-1 in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
India won the tournament for the fourth time and booked a spot in the World Cup which is to be held next year. Dilpreet Singh scored a brace while Sukhjeet Singh and Amit Rohidas scored one goal each. Dain Son scored a goal for South Korea but it turned out to be just a consolation goal in a match eclipsed by India's supremacy.
India's dominating display against South Korea
India started the match against the defending champions with a focus on Hockey World Cup 2026. All the players were devoted to the task, and the Indian side found the back of the goal in the opening minute as Harmanpreet provided a clinical pass to Sukhjeet in the penalty area and he struck the ball into the back of the net with a tomahawk.
Harmanpreet and Co kept on attacking the opposition goalpost and earned a penalty stroke a few minutes later. However, Jugraj missed the penalty strike against goalkeeper Jaehan. India finished the first quarter with a 1-0 scoreline and dominated the proceedings in the first half.
India’s domination continued in the second half as well, with South Korea providing some resilience. The South Korean team created a big chance in the 25th minute, but the striker failed to tap in the ball. Also, they started getting near the penalty area of the opposition half in the last four minutes.
However, with two minutes to go for the halftime, Dilpreet capitalised on a pass by Sanjay inside the penalty area to add a second goal to the tally of the Indian team.
अद्भुत प्रदर्शन!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 7, 2025
राजगीर, बिहार में आयोजित एशिया कप हॉकी के फाइनल में कोरिया को 4-1 से हराकर चैंपियन का खिताब जीतने वाली भारतीय हॉकी टीम को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।
आप सभी ने पूरे एशिया कप में उत्कृष्ट खेल का उदाहरण पेश किया, सभी को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/DCZQfuNpjs
The South Korean team started playing with an aggressive intent in the third quarter and made a dangerous chance near India’s goalpost, but Vivek Sagar Prasad came up with a decisive clearance. They also earned back-to-back penalty corners, but the Indian goalkeeper denied them of scoring opportunity. Dilpreet pulled off a sharp deflection near the South Korean goalkeeper in the dying minutes of the third quarter and India were leading by 3-0 with the last quarter to go.
Amit Rohidas scored added the fourth goal to India's tally in the 50th minute as he converted a penalty corner. Son opened the scoring for India in the very next minute but it was not good enough to inspire a comeback from the Korean side. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh L Mandaviya lauded Team India for the win in a post on X.
