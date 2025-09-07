ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Beat South Korea, Book Berth In World Cup 2026

Hyderabad: India outplayed South Korea by 4-1 in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

India won the tournament for the fourth time and booked a spot in the World Cup which is to be held next year. Dilpreet Singh scored a brace while Sukhjeet Singh and Amit Rohidas scored one goal each. Dain Son scored a goal for South Korea but it turned out to be just a consolation goal in a match eclipsed by India's supremacy.

India's dominating display against South Korea

India started the match against the defending champions with a focus on Hockey World Cup 2026. All the players were devoted to the task, and the Indian side found the back of the goal in the opening minute as Harmanpreet provided a clinical pass to Sukhjeet in the penalty area and he struck the ball into the back of the net with a tomahawk.

Harmanpreet and Co kept on attacking the opposition goalpost and earned a penalty stroke a few minutes later. However, Jugraj missed the penalty strike against goalkeeper Jaehan. India finished the first quarter with a 1-0 scoreline and dominated the proceedings in the first half.