Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Date, Time And India vs South Korea Live Streaming Details
India hammered China by 7-0 in their last Super 4 match on Saturday and will face South Korea in the final.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: As India takes on South Korea in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, they will be aiming for their fourth continental title. The team has got into the groove towards the business end of the tournament, and that brightens their chances of a victory. After registering close 3-2 victories over China and Japan in the pool stage, they beat Malaysia by 4-1 and hammered China by 7-0 in the Super four. The team will play against South Korea on the back of the two dominating victories and would be riding high on the confidence ahead of the clash, which might book their spot in the World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands.
The final will be hosted at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir. India topped the Super 4 stage while Korea secured second place in the standings to enter the final of the tournament. The five-time champions are expected to script a mouth-watering clash against India in the final of the Asia Cup.
𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡, 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬!🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 6, 2025
Here are the highlights of India’s stellar Super 4s victory over China at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumseHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir | @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha… pic.twitter.com/Hag62y9Tpr
Head-to-head records
India boasts a strong record against Asian defending champions, South Korea. The Men in Blue have won 10 matches out of the 22 meetings between the two sides and have lost just two. 10 matches, including the Super 4 stage match, have ended in a draw. Korea’s last victory against India came in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final in 2021 when they won via a shootout.
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live streaming details
When will the Asia Cup 2025 final match start?
The title decider between India and South Korea will begin from 7:30 PM IST.
𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞!🏆— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 7, 2025
INDIA 🆚 KOREA
🕰: 7:30 PM IST
📺: Sony TEN 1 & Sony LIV#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumseHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir | @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @WeAreTeamIndia @BSSABihar @asia_hockey @13harmanpreet pic.twitter.com/0yaL92k8Ct
When will the Asia Cup 2025 final be played?
The final between India and South Korea will be played on September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar.
Where to watch India vs South Korea Asia Cup 2025 final?
The live streaming of the India vs South Korea match will be available on Sony Liv. Also, the match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.