Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Date, Time And India vs South Korea Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad: As India takes on South Korea in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, they will be aiming for their fourth continental title. The team has got into the groove towards the business end of the tournament, and that brightens their chances of a victory. After registering close 3-2 victories over China and Japan in the pool stage, they beat Malaysia by 4-1 and hammered China by 7-0 in the Super four. The team will play against South Korea on the back of the two dominating victories and would be riding high on the confidence ahead of the clash, which might book their spot in the World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands.

The final will be hosted at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir. India topped the Super 4 stage while Korea secured second place in the standings to enter the final of the tournament. The five-time champions are expected to script a mouth-watering clash against India in the final of the Asia Cup.

Head-to-head records

India boasts a strong record against Asian defending champions, South Korea. The Men in Blue have won 10 matches out of the 22 meetings between the two sides and have lost just two. 10 matches, including the Super 4 stage match, have ended in a draw. Korea’s last victory against India came in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final in 2021 when they won via a shootout.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live streaming details