ETV Bharat / sports

First Gold For India; Boxer Hitesh Gulia Creates History At 2025 World Boxing Cup

Brazil: Boxer Hitesh Gulia inked history on Sunday night at the Boxing World Cup, clinching the gold medal in the men’s 70 kg event. Thus, he became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the event, which took place in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil.

Hitesh topped the podium after his opponent, Odel Kamara of England, gave a walkover in the final. WIth the result, Hitesh successfully secured India’s only gold medal so far in the competition. Hitesh put on a stellar display throughout the tournament. The 20-year-old boxer from Jhanjar, Haryana, defeated Makan Traore of France by an unanimous 5-0 decision in the semi-final of the tournament.

Hitesh, who is a sailor in the Indian Navy, has performed consistently at the National level in recent times. He bagged a gold medal in the Senior National Boxing Championships and the 38th Uttarakhand National Games.

Abhinash Jamwal lost in the men’s 65 kg men’s final against Yuri Reis and settled for a silver. Also, four of India’s boxers won bronze medals in the competition. Overall, India won one gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the World Boxing Cup.