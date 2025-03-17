ETV Bharat / sports

Salaries Of IPL Captains; Know Who Earns Most Money and Who Earns Lowest?

Hyderabad: All the teams are geared up for March 22 and the first match of the season will be played at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns in the opening match of the season. All the IPL teams have announced their captain ahead of the season and some of the franchises will be playing under a new leadership.

New Captains in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced Axar Patel as skipper while Ajinkya Rahane will lead the KKR. RCB have handed the reigns of the team to Rajat Patidar while Rishabh Pant will captain the Delhi Capitals.

As a few of the teams released their player ahead of the IPL mega auction a change in the captaincy occurred. Ahead of the IPL 2025 let us take a look at the salary of the captains of the IPL teams.

Salary of the IPL skippers

Rishabh Pant (LSG) - 27 Crores

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 26.75 Crores

Pat Cummins (SRH) - 18 Crores