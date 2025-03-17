ETV Bharat / sports

Salaries Of IPL Captains; Know Who Earns Most Money and Who Earns Lowest?

The article takes you through the salary caps of the captains of the different IPL teams ahead of the IPL season starting from March 22.

File Photo: IPL 2025 Trophy (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 6:55 PM IST

Hyderabad: All the teams are geared up for March 22 and the first match of the season will be played at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns in the opening match of the season. All the IPL teams have announced their captain ahead of the season and some of the franchises will be playing under a new leadership.

New Captains in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced Axar Patel as skipper while Ajinkya Rahane will lead the KKR. RCB have handed the reigns of the team to Rajat Patidar while Rishabh Pant will captain the Delhi Capitals.

As a few of the teams released their player ahead of the IPL mega auction a change in the captaincy occurred. Ahead of the IPL 2025 let us take a look at the salary of the captains of the IPL teams.

Salary of the IPL skippers

Rishabh Pant (LSG) - 27 Crores

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 26.75 Crores

Pat Cummins (SRH) - 18 Crores

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 18 Crores

Sanju Samson (RR) - 18 Crores

Axar Patel (DC) - 16.5 Crores

Shubman Gill (GT) 16.5 Crores

Hardik Pandya (MI) 16.35 Crores

Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 11 Crores

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 1.5 Crores

Captains with the highest salary and lowest salary

Rishabh Pant was the most expensive pick at the IPL auction table as Lucknow Super Giants acquired his services at a price of ₹27 Crores. Punjab Kings have also announced their new captain in the form of Shreyas Iyer buying him for 26.75 Crores. Ajinkya Rahane will be the captain with the lowest amount of salary as he will be getting ₹1.5 Crores.

