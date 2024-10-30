ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch HFC vs MBSG Live?

Hyderabad: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) take on Hyderabad FC at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday.

The defending ISL champions visit the home of the resurgent Hyderabad FC, who come into this encounter on the back of a resounding 4-0 win in Kolkata against Mohammedan SC.

With Hyderabad FC's forward line producing fireworks in the City of Joy, the Mariners will be wary of taking the Thangboi Singto-coached side lightly, as they look to climb the table and catch up with the higher-placed Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC in the standings.

Hyderabad FC had snapped a seven-game-long winless streak by notching three points against Mohammedan SC in the last match. With that set-aside, the team will now be hoping to get back-to-back three points under their belt, having last achieved this feat in a run of five matches from December 2022-February 2023.

Meanwhile, the Mariners have been overcoming Hyderabad FC consistently in the recent past, losing only once in their previous seven matches against the side. They have won four times and drawn twice in the period, keeping a clean sheet in six encounters. The Mariners beat Hyderabad FC in both of their fixtures last season. However, a revived home team setup might present a tougher challenge to the Kolkata-based team.