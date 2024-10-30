Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch HFC vs MBSG Live?

Hyderabad: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) take on Hyderabad FC at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday.
The defending ISL champions visit the home of the resurgent Hyderabad FC, who come into this encounter on the back of a resounding 4-0 win in Kolkata against Mohammedan SC.
Finally, it’s matchday 😮💨🤩— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) October 30, 2024
The boys are back as we take on the Nizams tonight in Hyderabad! 🫡#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/mZhSbpqi39
With Hyderabad FC's forward line producing fireworks in the City of Joy, the Mariners will be wary of taking the Thangboi Singto-coached side lightly, as they look to climb the table and catch up with the higher-placed Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC in the standings.
😍 Wednesday night football coming to you from the Maidaan!— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) October 30, 2024
Mohun Bagan come visiting on this festive night, but we will have our Yellow and Black army behind us 💪
Let's go, Hyderabad 👊 #HFCMBSG #TheNawabs 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/mztSB6Kq5A
Hyderabad FC had snapped a seven-game-long winless streak by notching three points against Mohammedan SC in the last match. With that set-aside, the team will now be hoping to get back-to-back three points under their belt, having last achieved this feat in a run of five matches from December 2022-February 2023.
Meanwhile, the Mariners have been overcoming Hyderabad FC consistently in the recent past, losing only once in their previous seven matches against the side. They have won four times and drawn twice in the period, keeping a clean sheet in six encounters. The Mariners beat Hyderabad FC in both of their fixtures last season. However, a revived home team setup might present a tougher challenge to the Kolkata-based team.
The two sides have played 12 games in the ISL, with Hyderabad FC winning twice. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been triumphant on five occasions, whereas five games have resulted in a draw.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Hyderabad FC: Longte (GK), Parag Shrivas, Stefan Sapic, Alex Saji, Muhammed Rafi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Andrei Alba, Ramhlunchhunga, Cy Goddard, Abdul Rabeeh, Allan Miranda
Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Alberto Rodriguez, Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Liston Colaco, Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Jamie Maclaren
When and where is Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL match kicking off?
The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take place at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad and kickoff at 7:30 pm IST on October 30, Wednesday.
Where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL match?
The LIVE telecast of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be available on the Sports18 network. The LIVE stream of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be available on the JioCinema platform.