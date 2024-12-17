Argentina’s Hernan Fenell Joins Elite List By Taking Double Hat-trick In T20Is

Buenos Aires: A double hat-trick, which means taking four wickets on four deliveries is a rare feat in cricket. But, Argentina’s Hernan Fenell achieved the rare feat on Monday in a fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier. The 36-year-old became the sixth bowler to take a double hat-trick in T20Is. During his impressive figures of 5/14, he dismissed Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Ronald Ebanks, and Alessandro Morris. He became the sixth bowler to take a double hat-trick in T20Is and joined the exclusive list of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, Ireland's Curtis Campher, West Indies' Jason Holder and Lesotho's Waseem Yaqoobr.

This is Fennell's second hat-trick in T20Is as he picked his previous one against Panama in Antigua in 2021 in the match which was part of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier event. With multiple hat-tricks to his name in the T20Is, Fennell became the sixth bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in T20Is.

Malta’s Waseem Abbas, Australia’s Pat Cummins, Serbia’s Mark Pavlovic, New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga are other bowlers to take multiple hat-tricks in the shortest format of the game.

Batting first, the Cayman Islands posted a total of 116 runs. Samuel Foster was the highest run-scorer for the team with a knock of 41 runs while Fenell was the pick of the bowlers for Argentina. In response, the Argentinian side managed to muster only 94 runs as Connoy Wright picked three wickets. Fennell’s rare feat in the fixture went in vain as the Cayman Islands won the fixture by 22 runs.