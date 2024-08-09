ETV Bharat / sports

H.E.R. Will Sing At Paris Olympics' Closing Ceremony As Part Of Handover To Los Angeles

Paris (France): American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson H.E.R. will perform during the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024. The five-time Grammy winner is expected to sing the US national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.

H.E.R. has won an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy awards during her decorated career. The 27-year-old from California won the Grammy for song of the year in 2021 for her protest anthem I Can't Breathe.

In the same year, she took home the best original song for the soulful Fight for You from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack at the Academy Awards. She co-wrote both songs. The singer also wrote the Netflix animated series We the People, which won her an award at the Children's and Family Emmys.