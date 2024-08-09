ETV Bharat / sports

H.E.R. Will Sing At Paris Olympics' Closing Ceremony As Part Of Handover To Los Angeles

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

The five-time Grammy winner American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, renowned as H.E.R, will perform at the closing ceremony of the prestigious Paris Olympics and is expected to sing the US national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.

The five-time Grammy winner American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, renowned as H.E.R, will perform at the closing ceremony of the prestigious Paris Olympics and is expected to sing the US national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.
Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson (AP)

Paris (France): American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson H.E.R. will perform during the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024. The five-time Grammy winner is expected to sing the US national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.

H.E.R. has won an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy awards during her decorated career. The 27-year-old from California won the Grammy for song of the year in 2021 for her protest anthem I Can't Breathe.

In the same year, she took home the best original song for the soulful Fight for You from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack at the Academy Awards. She co-wrote both songs. The singer also wrote the Netflix animated series We the People, which won her an award at the Children's and Family Emmys.

H.E.R. starred in the adaptation of The Color Purple, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg in 2023. She appeared as a guest performer alongside Usher at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with previous Games being held in 1984 and 1932. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.

Paris (France): American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson H.E.R. will perform during the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024. The five-time Grammy winner is expected to sing the US national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.

H.E.R. has won an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy awards during her decorated career. The 27-year-old from California won the Grammy for song of the year in 2021 for her protest anthem I Can't Breathe.

In the same year, she took home the best original song for the soulful Fight for You from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack at the Academy Awards. She co-wrote both songs. The singer also wrote the Netflix animated series We the People, which won her an award at the Children's and Family Emmys.

H.E.R. starred in the adaptation of The Color Purple, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg in 2023. She appeared as a guest performer alongside Usher at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with previous Games being held in 1984 and 1932. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARIS OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONYHER GABRIELLA SARMIENTO WILSONPARIS OLYMPICS LAST DAYOLYMPICS 2024PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.