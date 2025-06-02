After Maxwell, Heinrich Klassen Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Hyderabad: The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, renowned as one of the best finisher, has bid adieu to international retirement on Monday, June 2, announcing his decision to step away from the white-ball formats having ended his red-ball career in 2024.

"It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket. It took me a long time to decide what's best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with," said Klaasen about his decision to step away from international cricket having played for the South African team for seven years.

"From the first day, it was the biggest privilege representing my country and it was everything that I have worked for and dreamed about as a young boy," said Klaasen. "I have made great friendships and relationships that I will treasure for life. Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet great people that changed my life, and to those people I can't say thank you enough."

"My road to wearing the Proteas shirt was different than most and there were certain coaches in my career that kept believing in me - to them I will always be grateful. To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career. I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so. I will always be a big Proteas supporter and would like to thank everyone that supported me and my teammates during my career," he added.

The 33-year old Klaasen, who made his ODI and T20I debut in 2018, has finished his career with 3000-plus runs in both formats combined. He got 2141 runs in 60 ODIs (56 innings), at an average of 43.69 and a strike rate of 117.05, including 4 hundreds and 11 fifties with a highest of 174 against Australia in 2023.

In T20Is, he featured in 58 matches (53 innings) in which he scored 1000 runs at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 141.84, with five half-centuries, including a highest of 81 against India in 2022. He played a crucial role in South African team reaching T20 World Cup last year.

Klaasen's last ODI appearance came in South Africa's loss to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy semifinal in March 2025. His final T20I was against Pakistan in December 2024.