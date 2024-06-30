Head Coach Rahul Dravid Ends His Career On A High As India Win T20 World Cup 2024

Barbados/Hyderabad: Former India batter Rahul Dravid ended his career as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.
It was a fairytale ending for Dravid, a Test specialist and one of the finest batters of his era, as India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the pulsating summit clash played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Rahul Dravid has taken up the coach of the Indian Cricket Team succeeding former India all-rounder and noted commentator Ravi Shashtri and the series against New Zealand was his first assignment.
Dravid, who was the head of the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy and the India U-19 team then took the role of the senior team. His first tenure ended after the ICC ODI 2023 World Cup, which ended in a heartbreak as India lost to eventual champions Australia. Despite the loss, the BCCI gave him an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup 2024. Under Dravid as the head coach, India achieved considerable success in all three formats of the game - the T20s, ODIs and Tests.