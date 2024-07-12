Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Wants Morne Morkel As India's Bowling Coach

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team's newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir wants former South African pacer Morne Morkel in the support staff as bowling coach.

Morkel and Gambhir have worked together as bowling coach and mentor for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the year 2022 and 2023. Notably, Morkel won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under the captaincy of Gambhir in 2014.

It has been learnt by the ETV Bharat that Gautam Gambhir, who was announced as India's head coach on June 9, wants Morne Morkel as India's bowling coach.

However, the BCCI has not taken any call on it. India will play three T20s at Pallekele and as many ODIs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during their tour to Sri Lanka, it was announced on Thursday. This will be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as India's head coach.

39-year-old Morne Morkel was Pakistan's bowling coach till the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which was held in India. 39-year-old Morne Morkel played international cricket between 2006 and 2018.

A former left-handed batter and a right-arm pacer Morkel played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs AND 44 T20S, in which he took 309, 188 and 47 wickets respectively. He also played 153 first-class matches and took a staggering 566 wickets. He played his last Test against Australia in Johannesburg in 2018. He played his last ODI against India at Centurion in 2018. He played his last T20 against the World XI in 2017.