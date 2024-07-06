‘He Will Give 100 % For Pride Of Country’ Says Neeraj Chopra’s Parents

Hyderabad: Poster boy of the Indian Athletics, Neeraj Chopra is set to feature in the Paris Olympics and the hopes of the whole nation will be pinned on his shoulders. The javelin thrower scripted a historic moment in the previous edition of the Olympics games when he earned a gold medal while beating best in the business. The 26-year-old came up with a throw of a gigantic 87.58 meters.

When the Indian star will feature in Paris this time around, all eyes will be on him as whether he breaches the 90-meter mark is also a point of discussion in the world of athletics. Ahead of the grand event, Neeraj’s parents revealed that he practices 7-8 hours daily and is looking to better his performance from the last Olympics.

"Neeraj has said it, he has full confidence that he will win the gold medal. Neeraj has stated that he will give 100% in the sport for the pride of the country. Neeraj Chopra has recovered from his growing injury and is practicing continuously for 7 to 8 hours daily. He aims to perform better than the last Olympics and will strive to throw better in this Olympics,” Neeraj’s parents told IANS.

India are going with a 28-member Indian Athletics contingent in Paris and they will hope that other events in the track and field also get India a medal. In the previous edition, India managed to win seven medals including one gold, two silver and three bronze medals. The country will be looking to get their medal tally in double digits this time around. (With agency inputs)