He Is Trying To Create A New Player In Me: RCB's Jitesh Credits Mentor Karthik For Revival

Jitesh Sharma has credited Dinesh Karthik for his revival in T20 cricket after his match winning 49-run knock against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Jitesh Sharma (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST

Bengaluru: Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma credit his ongoing renaissance as a T20 batter to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik who believes that the wicketkeeper can develop into a true '360' degree player.

Jitesh had a disappointing IPL 2024 for Punjab Kings (PBKS), smashing 187 runs from 14 matches at a meager average of 17 and strike-rate of 131. But at RCB, the 31-year-old has already displayed what he has in his arsenal, amassing 85 runs from four matches, and his strike-rate has touched 185, a sign of him regaining confidence. His knock of 40 off 19 balls at a strike rate of over 200 against Mumbai Indians.

"It's been a great journey till now because in the off-season, I really worked hard with him. I think whichever shot that I am playing right now is the replica of what he used to play. He is trying to create a new player in me," said Jitesh after the match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Jitesh said Karthik, a former wicketkeeper batter for RCB, has a lot of trust in his abilities with the bat.

"He believes in me that I can play all around the circle — 360 angles. I am really enjoying myself in a new role. While I am playing those shots, I am very happy because I have never tried those shots and I have all the backing. The process is still on," he added.

The first thing Karthik drove into Jitesh's mind was that a lean season happens to every cricketer, and there is nothing to be disappointed about it. "I think last year's performance was my mental thing. I was not mentally in the game at that moment. I was thinking about the future. But when I met Dinesh bhai, he told me that it's a human error. It's not rocket science," he said.

The Maharashtra man said Karthik identified some shortcomings in his batting, and began to work on it.

"He saw how I try to dominate. I don't have the craze to take out runs, but I have the craze to win the match. I like that a lot. So, I think he found out that there are some shots that I am lacking and started working on that," he said.

