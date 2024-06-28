He Is Saving It For Finals: Rohit Sharma On Virat Kohli's Form After India's 68-run Win Over England In Semifinal

Guyana: Following India's 68-run victory over defending champions England, Rohit Sharma asserted that prolific batter Virat Kohli is saving his runs for the all-important T20 World Cup 2024 final at Kensington Oval stadium here on Thursday.

Kohli has been struggling with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup, scoring only 75 runs off 75 balls across seven innings at a strike rate of 100. This has been the worst ICC tournament for the right-handed batter as he is yet to score any fifty in the ongoing competition. Despite his dismal form, South Africa, who will face Men in Blue in the final, won't take him lightly as he can cause carnage if he gets going.

The Indian captain was asked about Kohli's form in the post-match presentation, but Rohit said he wasn't too worried about the star batter's form and asserted that he might be saving the runs for the summit clash.

“He's a quality player. Any player can go through that. We do understand his class and his importance in all these big games. Form is never a problem because when you've played cricket for 15 years, it isn't a problem. He is looking good, the intent is there. He's probably saving for the finals,” Rohit said.

Coming to the second semi-final clash between India and England, Virat Kohli showed a glimpse of his form with a massive six-over mid-wicket against Reece Topley, but the latter made a remarkable comeback and castled the former's wicket. Kohli managed to score only nine runs off nine balls, leaving his opening partner Rohit Sharma a bigger job to do.

Rohit amassed his third fifty of the ongoing tournament and then Suryakumar Yadav, who is in stellar form, racked up quickfire 47 runs to help India post above par target of 171/7 in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, England's captain started off nicely, scoring 22 off 13 balls. But the India skipper's strategy of bringing in Axar Patel into the attack worked as Buttler gave an absolute sitter to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. After that, England never looked in control as India spinners and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah kept taking wickets at regular intervals for the side. India bundled out England, who chased down a 169-run target in 16 overs in the 2022 T20 World Cup, for a mere 103-run total, completing their revenge, showing the Buttler-led side exit door in the semi-final.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his exceptional display of bowling. He picked three wickets for 23 runs in his four overs and scored a crucial 10 runs off six balls in the final two overs.