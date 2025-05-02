He Doesn’t Leave Me Alone; Virat Kohli Selects RCB Teammate He Would Not Want As Roommate

Bengaluru: Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on his potential roommates from his franchise during a recent event. Kohli specifically expressed his preference for Jitesh Sharma and also mentioned he would not want young batter Swastik Chikara as his roommate. He stated that Chikara has been following him in the dressing room.

Responding to a query about preferred roommates from RCB, Kohli came up with a funny remark, saying he would not want Chikara as his roommate, as he doesn’t leave the star cricketer alone.

"For I wouldn't: I'd say it's Swastik Chikara. Because he doesn't leave me alone, so, definitely not him," Kohli said with a laugh in a video shared by RCB on social media.

However, the 36-year-old expressed that he would like to share room with Jitesh Sharma as Kohli wants to witness the fun, raw side of the wicketkeeper-batter.

"But one guy I think is really funny, but he's not opened up with me properly, is Jitesh [Sharma]. I would want to see that really fun, raw side of him because I can see it in his eyes, he's got that mischief about him. He's very street smart, you can see on the field, he finds different ways of looking at things. So, I would like to get to know him more," Kohli explained.

Swastik Chikara plays for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit and was part of the Delhi Capitals. He is yet to play his first match in the ongoing season despite his notable outings in the Uttar Pradesh T20 league.

On the other hand, Jitesh Sharma, who was bought by RCB for a price of 11 crores at the mega auction, is having impressive outings in the tournament.