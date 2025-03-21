Hasan Nawaz Scores Fastest T20I Fifty By A Pakistan Batter; Shatters Babar Azam's Record

Auckland: The 22-year-old batter Hasan Nawaz etched his name in the history books on Friday scoring the fastest T20I century for Pakistan. The right-handed batter achieved the unique feat by crossing the 100-run mark in 44 deliveries during the third T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan. During his stay at the crease, Nawaz smashed nine boundaries and seven sixes so far.

Before Hasan, the record of scoring the fastest T20I hundred for Pakistan was held by Babar Azam. He had set the record of smashing the fastest hundred by a Pakistan batter reaching the landmark in 49 balls.

Fastest 100s in T20Is for Pakistan

Hasan Nawaz – 44 balls vs New Zealand (2025)

Babar Azam – 49 balls vs South Africa (2021)

Ahmad Shahzad – 58 balls vs Bangladesh (2014)

The overall record of scoring the fastest hundred by a T20I batter is owned by Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan, who reached his century in just 27 balls against Cyprus in Episkopi.

Hasan played a knock of 105 runs from 45 deliveries and helped Pakistan chase down the target of 205 runs from 16 overs at the loss of just one wicket. He added 74 runs for the first wicket with Mohammad Haris (41) and added an unbeaten 133 runs for the second wicket with captain Salman Ali Agha.

A victory in the third T20I of the series has helped Pakistan keep themselves alive in the series. The team had lost the first two matches of the series but a victory has helped the team survive in the series. The fourth T20I of the series is scheduled to take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.