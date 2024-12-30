ETV Bharat / sports

Haryana Steelers Win Their First Ever PKL Title After Win Over Patna Pirates

Pune: The Haryana Steelers produced an outstanding display on the mat on Sunday evening, as they went on to clinch their maiden PKL crown after they defeated the Patna Pirates here. With Mohammadreza Shadloui in full flow, the Haryana Steelers won the final with a scoreline of 32-23.

For the Haryana Steelers, the champions, Shivam Patare scored 9 points, Shadloui bagged 7, and Vinay added six more. The champions of Season 11 were awarded Rs 3 crore, whilst the runners-up Patna Pirates bagged Rs 1.8 crore.

Haryana Steelers picked up the first few points, and the lead in the early exchanges. Devank and Ankit were fighting away for the Patna Pirates, but it was the Haryana Steelers, who were dictating terms and controlling the tempo, with Patare and Shadloui doing the heavy lifting.

The Haryana Steelers’ defence, led by Jaideep and Rahul Sethpal, was showing exactly why they are considered to be one of the best units, as they made scoring extremely tough for the opposition. However, as the half progressed, Gurdeep and Sudhakar brought the Patna Pirates back to within touching distance of their opponents.

Devank and Ayan then levelled things up, before Patare and Vinay, put the Haryana Steelers in the box seat, after which the Season 10 runners-up continued to build on further. At the half-time break, the Haryana Steelers led 15-12.