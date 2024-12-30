Haryana Steelers Win Their First Ever PKL Title After Win Over Patna Pirates

Pune: The Haryana Steelers produced an outstanding display on the mat on Sunday evening, as they went on to clinch their maiden PKL crown after they defeated the Patna Pirates here. With Mohammadreza Shadloui in full flow, the Haryana Steelers won the final with a scoreline of 32-23.
For the Haryana Steelers, the champions, Shivam Patare scored 9 points, Shadloui bagged 7, and Vinay added six more. The champions of Season 11 were awarded Rs 3 crore, whilst the runners-up Patna Pirates bagged Rs 1.8 crore.
Haryana Steelers picked up the first few points, and the lead in the early exchanges. Devank and Ankit were fighting away for the Patna Pirates, but it was the Haryana Steelers, who were dictating terms and controlling the tempo, with Patare and Shadloui doing the heavy lifting.
The Haryana Steelers’ defence, led by Jaideep and Rahul Sethpal, was showing exactly why they are considered to be one of the best units, as they made scoring extremely tough for the opposition. However, as the half progressed, Gurdeep and Sudhakar brought the Patna Pirates back to within touching distance of their opponents.
Devank and Ayan then levelled things up, before Patare and Vinay, put the Haryana Steelers in the box seat, after which the Season 10 runners-up continued to build on further. At the half-time break, the Haryana Steelers led 15-12.
The second half started slower than the first, with the Patna Pirates picking up the first points through Sudhakar. The Haryana Steelers had done well to keep Devank and Ayan quiet so far, but the three-time champions were fighting back.
However, Shadloui was scoring crucial points, as was Jaideep, which kept the Haryana Steelers in the hunt for their first title in the history of the PKL. Close to the half-hour mark, the Haryana Steelers had a three-point lead.
After that, the Haryana Steelers started to turn the screws on their opponents, landing the first ALL OUT of the game. Shadloui was in his element, as the Haryana Steelers stormed into a nine-point lead. In the final minutes, the Haryana Steelers managed the game and the clock brilliantly and slammed the door shut on any hopes of a comeback.
At the end of the forty minutes, the Haryana Steelers walked off the mat with the win, which gave them their first-ever PKL title.
|Tournament Awards
|Winners
HPCL Gen6 Raid of Season 11
|Manjeet (Telugu Titans)
|Shriram Finance Tackle of Season 11
|Ankit (Patna Pirates)
|Best Raider of Season 11
|Devank Dalal (Patna Pirates)
|Best Defender of Season 11
|Nitesh Kumar (Tamil Thalaivas)
|Mashal Sports New Young Player of Season 11
|Ayan Lohchab (Patna Pirates)
|Most Valuable Player of Season 11
|Mohammadreza Shadloui (Haryana Steelers)
|Mother Dairy Super Coach of Season 11
|Manpreet Singh (Haryana Steelers)