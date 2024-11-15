ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: All 10 Wickets In An Innings; Haryana Bowler Scripts Unique Feat In Tournament History After 39 Years

Rohtak (Haryana): Anshul Kambhoj of Haryana scripted a unique feat in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy by taking all 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala. The remarkable feat was scripted in the fixture between Kerala and Haryana at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli on Friday.

Kambhoj is the only third bowler in the tournament history to take all 10 wickets in an innings. The 23-year-old ran through Kerala's batting unit with an impressive spell of 10/49 which restricted Kerala to 291 in their first innings.

Premangsu Mohan Chatterjee was the first bowler to achieve the feat in Ranji Trophy history. He scripted the record for the 1956-57 season for Bengal. Pradeep Sundaram bagged 10 wickets in an innings for Rajasthan in the contest against Vidarbha in the 1985-86 edition. Overall, Kamboj is the only sixth Indian bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket and joins a list which includes legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte and Debashish Mohanty.

Who is Anshul Kamboj?

Kamboj represented the India A team in the recently concluded ACC Emerging Asia Cup tournament in Oman. Kamboj was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He played a key role for Haryana when they won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2023/24 by taking 17 wickets from 10 matches. Kamboj has 47 first-class wickets, 23 List-A wickets and 17 T20 wickets to his name.