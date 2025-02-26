Haryana Champion Boxer Saweety Boora Involved In Dowry Dispute With Husband Deepak Hooda, Divorce Case Filed

Hisar: The marital dispute between Haryana's champion boxer Saweety Boora and former Indian Kabaddi team captain Deepak Hooda has deepened. Saweety has accused her husband of beating her and demanding a Fortuner car and Rs 1 crore as dowry, while Deepak has accused his in-laws of usurping property and cheating. Both have filed a police complaint against each other. Saweety has filed an application in the court for divorce and alimony. In her complaint to Hisar police, she said that Deepak had demanded a Fortuner car and Rs 1 crore from her. According to Saweety, she was pressured to quit the game. Saweety says that she was thrown out of the house after a fight in October last year.

On the other hand, Deepak Hooda has also broken his silence and filed a complaint with the Rohtak police. He has made serious allegations against Saweety and her family for usurping the property. Deepak claims that his father-in-law cheated him on the pretext of giving money on interest and fraudulently registered a plot in Sector 1-4 of Hisar in his and Saweety's name. Deepak said that his father-in-law had promised to give Rs 25 lakh, but no one took that money. He says that he wanted to settle down, but Saweety was not ready for this.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar said that a notice was issued to Deepak Hooda to appear in court, but he has not yet appeared. Saweety and Deepak, both have filed their complaints in different police stations. Saweety has removed Deepak's photos from social media, due to which this controversy has come into the headlines. This matter has now taken the form of a legal battle in the court.

Saweety Bora has recently been awarded the Arjuna Award. Two years ago, she brought laurels to the country by winning the gold medal in the World Women's Boxing Championship. She met Deepak during a marathon, where Deepak was the chief guest. After this, their friendship turned into love and they got married in 2022. At the same time, Deepak Hooda is a resident of Rohtak and won a gold medal in the South Asian Games in 2016. He received the Arjuna Award in 2020. However, Deepak, who contested the Meham assembly seat in the Assembly elections in 2024, had to face defeat.

Both the players have reached great heights in their careers, but this tension in their personal lives has become a new challenge for them. Saweety Bora wanted to contest elections on a ticket from Barwala in Hisar, but it could not happen. Now this controversy has become a topic of discussion not only in the sports world but also in the social and legal field. The court's decision in the coming days will decide the direction of this case.