Watch: Harshit Rana's 'Flying Kiss' Celebration Returns After Gaikwad's Wicket Despite IPL 2024 Fine

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Pacer Harshit Rana's iconic flying kiss celebration made a return on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India C and India D in Anantapur on Thursday.

Rana's popular send-off was one of the talking points in IPL 2024 as he was fined for his celebration after dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Mayank Agarwal. Harshit, while playing for India D, picked up a wicket of India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In the seventh over of India C's first innings, the right-arm pacer pitched one short-of-length delivery outside the stumps and Gaikwad edged it only to be caught at the slips. India D erupted in celebrations and Harshit Rana celebrated it with a 'flying kiss' gesture. However, there was one change in the celebration as it was not directed towards the batter, but this time it was towards his side's dressing room.

On a pitch where almost every batter struggled apart from the all-rounder Axar Patel who amassed 86 runs in the first innings, Gaikwad managed to collect only five runs during his short stay at the crease.

Earlier, Harshit also dismissed opening batter Sai Sudharsan for just seven runs. Harshit provided his team a brilliant start with India D desperately being bundled out for 164. The India C were reduced to 91/4 in 33 overs, trailing by 73 runs.

Harshit took the wicket of wicket-keeper batter Abhishek Porel in the first over of the second day when the batter was caught in front of the stumps.