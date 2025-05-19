ETV Bharat / sports

LSG vs SRH: Harshal Patel Beats Bumrah and Chahal To Achieve Historic Feat In IPL

SRH pacer Harshal Patel inked his name in the IPL record books on Monday during a match against LSG

File Photo: Harshal Patel (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 9:49 PM IST

Updated : May 19, 2025 at 10:01 PM IST

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium in the match no. 61 of the Indian Premier League 2025. SRH pacer Harshal Patel etched his name in the record books during the first innings of the match, becoming the fastest Indian pacer to take 150 IPL wickets.

He surpassed the likes of star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal achieved the feat in 117 matches. Chahal took 118 matches to reach the milestone, while it needed Bumrah 124 fixtures to do so. Also, Harshal became the second fastest to reach the landmark after former Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians’ pacer Lasith Malinga, who was known for his toe-crushing yorkers. Malinga achieved the feat in 105 matches.

Harshal achieved the feat during the 13th over of the innings as he bowled a pinpoint yorker to Aiden Markram. The right-arm pacer went wide of the crease and bowled a dipping yorker to dismiss the South African middle-order batter. The dismissal helped him shatter the record books.

He is now only 13th player to take 150-plus wickets in the tournament's history.

Batting first, LSG got to a flying start against SRH as openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh provided a 115-run stand to the team. But the opposition bowlers did a brilliant job restricting LSG to a total of 205 runs. Eshan Malinga picked two wickets while Harshal and Harsh Dubey chipped in with one wicket each.

While SRH is already out of the playoff contention, it is a must win game for LSG who are fighting for a spot in the top four with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

