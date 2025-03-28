'Home Advantage In IPL Is Absolutely Legitimate': Reckons Harsha Bhogle On Eden Garden's Pitch Controversy

Hyderabad: Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee has been at the centre of attention after his comments against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane. The incident took place after KKR’s opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22nd, when the KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane batted for a spin-friendly surface at Eden Gardens.

The curator lashed out at the franchise, stating that he would be dictating terms as far as matters of the surface are concerned. The statement wasn’t taken kindly by the KKR fans, who were quick to express their disgruntlement on the matter.

Notable cricket experts also shared their thoughts on the controversy, noting that every team in the tournament should have the advantage of home conditions.

Speaking about the controversy on Cricbuzz Live, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle voiced their displeasure over the comments made by the curator. He said, "Home advantage in a tournament like the IPL is absolutely legitimate and that will enhance the tournament because then winning away becomes so crucial.”

“Chennai is going to be a 160 game. As soon as the CSK vs MI game was over, I was walking across – Ashwin and Vijay Shankar, the two local boys were sitting there, looking at the surface and talking to the groundsmen. There’s nothing illegitimate about that. So, you must have home advantage and that’s very good to have”, he added.

Former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Simon Doull also slammed Mukherjee for his statements. “Does KKR not pay the stadium fees? If the curator isn’t paying heed to what the home team wants, then just move your franchise away, move it to elsewhere”, he reckoned.

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win of the season, securing a 8-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday. They will be up against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31st, before returning to their home ground, Eden Gardens, taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rematch of last year’s final.