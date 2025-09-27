ETV Bharat / sports

Harry Kane Inks History; Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

Harry Kane etched his name in the history books by scoring 100th goal for Bayern Munich on Saturday.

File Photo: Harry Kane (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 27, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scripted his name in the history books by netting his 99th and 100th goals from just 104 matches during their 4-0 win against Werder Bremen on Friday. He reached the milestone of 100 goals for his club faster than stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Kane achieved his one feat sooner than both Ronaldo and Haaland. The Portuguese superstar needed 105 games to reach the milestone for Real Madrid in 2011, while Manchester City also took 105 matches to hit the 100-goal mark last year.

"It's crazy even for me, to be honest. Obviously, it's an honor to reach 100 goals for this great club. A big thanks to all the staff, the players, and everyone who helped me get to where I am. But 100 goals, to do it that quickly, is something I'm really proud of. But as I always say, it's on to the next one now, and hopefully I can reach another hundred as soon as possible," Kane told broadcaster Sky.

Jonathan Tah gave Byaern Munch the lead with backheel. Kane then extended the lead by converting a penalty in the 45th minute after being fouled by Marco Friedl. His 100th goal for the German club came in the 65th minute as he pounced on Louis Díaz's assist to make the scoreline 3-0.

Kane has been in brilliant form this season scoring 15 goals from eight matches in the 2025-26 season. Also, he has scored one goal for England against Serbia this year. Kane was substituted in the 78th minute and Nicolas Jackson replaced him. Bayern have strengthened their position at the top of the Bundesliga points table with the fifth consecutive win. They will now gear up for their clash against Pafos in Cyprus on Tuesday.

