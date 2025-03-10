IPL 2025: Harry Brook Pulls Out Of Tournament, To Face Two Year Ban From Competition

Hyderabad: Star England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, citing the reason that he needs to take time out for the busiest period in his career at the international level. This is the second successive year when the English batter has pulled out from the competition, but he can be punished severely this time around for opting out of the tournament.

In the new rules announced by the IPL governing council, a player pulling out of an IPL season after being bought at the auction table, might face two year ban. The 26-year-old was bought by Delhi Capitals at a price of Rs 6.25 crore in the mega-auction ahead of the upcoming season.

"Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons," the rules from the IPL governing council read.

Brook apologized to the Delhi Capitals and their fans for his last-minute decision to pull out from the upcoming IPL season. He featured in the 2023 season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad but was unable to live up to his price tag of ₹13,25 Crores, amassing just 190 runs from 11 fixtures.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters," Brook said in a statement on his social media.

“I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy I have dreamt of playing for my country and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level.”

"With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series.”

In the recently concluded Champions Trophy, Brook managed to muster only 47 runs in three matches in England’s dismal campaign. Jos Buttler stepped down from the captaincy of England’s white-ball team, and Brook is a strong contender to take over the leadership role after him.