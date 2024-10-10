ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Harry Brook Becomes Player To Hit Second Fastest Triple Century

Multan (Pakistan): England batter Harry Brook scripted history as he smashed the second-fastest triple hundred in Tests with a brute knock here against Pakistan on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Brook reached the landmark in 310 balls and his innings consisted of 28 fours and three sixes in the first Test. With this, the right-hand batter surpassed Matthew Hayden, who scored his triple hundred in 362 balls against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Starting the day at 142, Brook looked solid at the crease and gave Pakistan no real chances. The 25-year-old started off cautiously until he felt settled down, focusing on singles and doubles, while Root took early charge in the day.

Brook reached his double century shortly after Root achieved the same milestone on Thursday, as the duo relentlessly dominated the hosts in Multan. Brook took 245 balls to reach 200, an innings studded with 18 boundaries and a six. The 25-year-old completed his 300 with a boundary off Saim Ayub's bowling and became the only sixth England batter to score a triple hundred in Test cricket.

Brook also became the first active England player to hit a triple hundred and became the first Englishman to record a triple century and achieve this remarkable feat after 59 years. The last triple hundred for England came in 1965. This was also the first triple hundred in Tests since 2019 when David Warner scored 335 against Pakistan.

Fastest Triple Hundreds in Tests