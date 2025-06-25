IND vs ENG: Harry Brook Scripts Never-Seen-Before Record In Test Cricket

Hyderabad: Harry Brook scripted a never-seen-before record in England’s triumph over India in the first test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds. The right-handed batter clocked scores of 99 and 0 in the first and second innings, respectively. He was dismissed on a duck in the second session of the last day of the match, and he owned a unique feat with his dismissal.

First batter to score 99 and a golden duck

Brook missed out on a century in the first innings after playing a solid knock by just one run. He got several chances during his stay at the crease. The 26-year-old was dismissed on a no-ball on zero against Jasprit Bumrah before being dropped twice on 46 and 82. He was ultimately dismissed after being caught at deep backwards square leg by Shardul Thakur on the bowling of Prasidh Krishna.

He was dismissed on a golden duck in the second innings as he nicked a delivery from Shardul Thakur behind the wicket. Following his dismissal, he became the first-ever cricketer to be dismissed for 99 in the first innings and score a golden duck in the second.

The third player to be dismissed on 99

England’s white-ball skipper became just the third player in the history of cricket to be dismissed on 99 at Headingley, Leeds. The previous two batters to miss the century milestone were Mike Atherton and Saleem Malik. Atherton’s dismissal came in the Test against South Africa in 1994, while Malik got out on 99 during Pakistan’s clash against the Three Lions in 1987.

Also, Brook became the second England player to be dismissed on 99 in a Test match against India. Marcus Trescothick is the other batter who was dismissed during a Test in 2001.

India became the first team to lose despite five Test centuries

The Indian team conceded a defeat despite scoring five centuries throughout the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), Rishabh Pant (134 and 118), and KL Rahul (137) were the centurions for the team, but their efforts were not enough to take the team over the finish line, and India held an embarrassing record.

England completed the second-highest run chase in Test cricket by taking down the target of 371 runs in the fourth innings with five wickets in hand. With the triumph, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.