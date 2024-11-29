Harry Brook Becomes 2nd Fastest Cricketer To Reach 2000 Test Runs Landmark

Christchurch (New Zealand): Star batter Harry Brook continued his stellar form in Test cricket and smashed a blistering century to rescue England from a precarious position on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

Brook's swashbuckling 132 helped England to 319 for 5 at stumps, just 29 runs behind New Zealand's first-innings total of 348. The visitors began Day 2 under huge pressure, but Brook's composure and flair, supported by vice-captain Ollie Pope's 77, helped England bounce back. Their 151-run partnership for the fifth wicket was the backbone of England's recovery, especially after reeling at 71 for 4.

On the other hand, the Kiwis dropped six catches, including crucial misses off Brook and Pope. Despite the efforts of debutant pacer Nathan Smith, who claimed two key wickets before lunch, New Zealand's poor fielding cost them the chance to dominate.

Smith dismissed both Jacob Bethell (10) and Joe Root (0) in the same over. Root, who got out on a duck, became the only third batter to get dismissed on zero in the 150th Test match after Australian greats Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

Brook's innings was a masterclass which demonstrated the perfect blend of aggression and defence. He reached his seventh Test century with a boundary, having earlier crossed 2,000 career Test runs. His 163-ball knock included 10 fours and two sixes. Ben Duckett (46) was England's only top-order batter to show some resistance early on.

New Zealand, resuming the day at 319 for 8, added 29 runs to their overnight score, thanks to Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 58. Brydon Carse (4-64) and Shoaib Bashir (4-69) wrapped up the innings for England. Heading into Day 3, England had the perfect platform with Brook and Stokes settled at the crease and would be licking their lips at the prospect of building a match-defining lead that could effectively dash New Zealand out of the contest.