Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's T20 Asia Cup

Mumbai: Seasoned campaigner Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian Women's Team for the upcoming Asia Cup T20, which will be played in Sri Lanka.
The Women’s Selection Committee, through a media statement on Saturday, announced the Senior Women squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024 which is set to take place in Dambulla.
Left-handed batter Smriti Mandhana has been named as the Vice Captain while the selectors have also reposed their faith in opener Shafali Varma, batter Jemimah Rodrigues, all-rounder Deepti Sharma. The selectors have also named two stumpers in the form of Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry.
Pacer Pooja Vastrakar is expected to lead the bowling attack. India who are placed in Group A will play their opening game against arch rivals Pakistan on July 19. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will then clash with United Arab Emirates on July 21 and then will take on Nepal on July 23 in the group stage of the tournament.
India will be more than keen to win the prestigious tournament in Asia.
Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan. Traveling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh.