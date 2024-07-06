Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's T20 Asia Cup

Mumbai: Seasoned campaigner Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian Women's Team for the upcoming Asia Cup T20, which will be played in Sri Lanka.

The Women’s Selection Committee, through a media statement on Saturday, announced the Senior Women squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024 which is set to take place in Dambulla.

Left-handed batter Smriti Mandhana has been named as the Vice Captain while the selectors have also reposed their faith in opener Shafali Varma, batter Jemimah Rodrigues, all-rounder Deepti Sharma. The selectors have also named two stumpers in the form of Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry.