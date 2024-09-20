Hardik Pandya Likely To Feature In Red-ball Cricket For Baroda In 2024-25 Season

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya intends to play the red-ball cricket tournaments in the upcoming domestic seasons for Baroda, his home side. Highly placed sources in the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) told ETV Bharat on Friday. It is understood that to get into India’s Test squad once again, the swashbuckling all-rounder is practising hard, especially with the red ball.

While Hardik was not a part of the ongoing Duleep Trophy, it should not be a surprise if Hardik turns up to Baroda for the Ranji Trophy which will start from October 11. Pandya hasn’t featured in first-class cricket since 2018 when he represented Baroda

The 30-year-old played Test cricket for the Indian team back in 2018 in a match against England in Southhampton. Hardik has played 11 Tests for the national side amassing 532 runs with an average of 31.29 and has picked 17 wickets so far.

While speaking on his spot in the Test team, Hardik has stated that he would put in the hard yards.

"I haven't done 10 per cent to reach there. I am not even a part of one per cent. So, me coming there and taking someone's place will ethically not go well," Pandya had told the media.

"If I want to play Test cricket, I'll go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason, I will not be available for the WTC final or future Test series until I don't feel that I have earned my spot."

Hardik will have a time of less than a month as Baroda will play their opening match of the Ranji Trophy against defending champions Mumbai on October 11. India’s series against New Zealand will start from October 16 while the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence from November 22.