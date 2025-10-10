Hardik Pandya Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma At Mumbai Airport
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen with his rumoured girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, at Mumbai Airport recently.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya has grabbed the limelight in recent times over his rumoured girlfriend Mahieika Sharma, as the duo was spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Although neither of them has shared posts or made any official announcements, their public appearance has sparked speculation that the relationship may not be official. Also, it was the first public outing of the all-rounder with a female companion since his divorce last year.
In a video shared by Viralbhayani, which is widely circulated on social media, Hardik and Mahieika arrived at the airport in the cricketer’s car. The pair was wearing coordinated black outfits and was seen walking together towards the terminal. Their candid interaction drew attention from the onlookers and media present at the airport.
The rumours of the relationship between the two started after a Reddit thread speculated that a selfie video featured a blurred male figure in the background resembling Hardik Pandya. Fans concluded the relationship thing from the video, which is going viral.
Who is Maheika Sharma?
Mahieika Sharma is an Indian fashion model with several notable achievements to her name. According to her bio on Instagram, she has been conferred with awards like IFA Model of the Year, GQ Best Dressed, India's Next Supermodel, and Elle Model of the Season. She also has an association with brands like Uniqlo and Tanishq. Also, she has walked the ramp for some of the celebrated designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahilani.
Maheika has appeared in a music video by rapper Raga. She has also played some small roles in films, including Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's film 'PM Narendra Modi' (2019). She has also appeared in several advertisements.
Hardik has been away from international cricket since the Asia Cup. The all-rounder missed the final of the Asia Cup as he sustained a leg injury. It ruled him out of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.