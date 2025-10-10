ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma At Mumbai Airport

Hyderabad: Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya has grabbed the limelight in recent times over his rumoured girlfriend Mahieika Sharma, as the duo was spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Although neither of them has shared posts or made any official announcements, their public appearance has sparked speculation that the relationship may not be official. Also, it was the first public outing of the all-rounder with a female companion since his divorce last year.

In a video shared by Viralbhayani, which is widely circulated on social media, Hardik and Mahieika arrived at the airport in the cricketer’s car. The pair was wearing coordinated black outfits and was seen walking together towards the terminal. Their candid interaction drew attention from the onlookers and media present at the airport.

The rumours of the relationship between the two started after a Reddit thread speculated that a selfie video featured a blurred male figure in the background resembling Hardik Pandya. Fans concluded the relationship thing from the video, which is going viral.