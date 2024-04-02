Hardik Pandya should not have been booed: Jatin Paranjape



Hardik Pandya should not have been booed: Jatin Paranjape

Former India cricketer Jatin Paranjape has backed Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya saying the kind of criticism he is going through is not right. Hardik was booed by the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during their match against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former India cricketer Jatin Paranjape has opined that Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya should not face the harsh criticism he is facing from the fans.

Hardik Pandya has suffered a lot of flak from the spectators recently in all of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) games after the franchise handed Hardik leadership stripping Rohit Sharma from captaincy ahead of the season. During the Mumbai Indians versus the Rajasthan Royals game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Hardik was booed by a section of the crowd with chants of Rohit-Rohit despite formed India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjarekar telling the crowd to "behave".

Jatin Paranjape, who played for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, stated that Hardik shouldn't receive so much hate and treatment from fans towards the India all-rounder was not good.

"Mumbai Indians usually have a slow start to their campaign and the same is the story this time (this season) as well. This team have some big names in it, so they shouldn't be underestimated. However, the trolling Hardik Pandya is receiving right now is too much. The crowd in Mumbai or Maharashtra hasn't behaved this way earlier. Such treatment is not good," Paranjape, himself a former India selector and CEO of KheloMore, told ETV Bharat.

Paranjape was speaking at a function organised by 'KheloMore', which announced a partnership with the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Academy. This alliance will start a new chapter in the coaching of Indian and Australian cricket. Former Australian cricketer David Hussey and Nick Cummins, Chief Executive Officer, Cricket Victoria were present on the occasion.

